Three killed, two injured as car collides with truck on Delhi-Jaipur expressway

Three men were killed while two of their friends suffered injuries after their car allegedly collided with a truck on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway on Thursday, said police.

According to police, the incident took place near Bilaspur Chowk when a group of five friends, all in their mid-20s hailing from villages in Pataudi, were returning from Rewari after a meeting.

The deceased were identified as Jatin from Janaula, Harsh from Jodi Khurd and Kuldeep from Khemuwali. Two occupants of the car, Sachin Singh and Ravi Yadav, suffered injuries and are reported to be stable, said police.

In the police complaint, Ravi Yadav said that they were returning to their villages in his car and had reached Bilaspur chowk on NH-48. “Jatin was driving. The truck in front of us was going at a high speed and negligently, and it suddenly applied brakes and stopped. Our car collided with the truck and sustained considerable damage. The passersby rushed us to different hospitals,” said Yadav in the FIR.

Police said Jatin was declared dead on arrival at a Gurgaon hospital on Thursday, and Harsh and Kuldeep succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment on Friday.

Mahesh Kumar, a relative of Yadav, said that the victims were preparing for competitive exams for a government job.

Rahul Dev, SHO, Bilaspur police station, said, “The accused truck driver fled from the spot. We are checking CCTVs to trace him.”

A case was registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 A (death by negligence) at Bilaspur police station, said police.