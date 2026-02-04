Three killed in separate road accidents in two days in Delhi

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Three people were killed and several others injured in three separate road accidents reported across Delhi over the past two days, police said on Tuesday.
In the first incident, a PCR call reporting a fatal accident was received at Dwarka South police station at around 11:57 am on Tuesday, near the Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management. Police soon reached the spot to find an SUV, a taxi and a motorcycle wrecked on the road after a collision, officers said.
Preliminary inquiry revealed that the motorcycle rider, identified as Sahil Dhaneshra (23), a resident of Bagdola village, had died on the spot. The injured taxi driver, Ajit Singh, was rushed to IGI Hospital for treatment. The SUV driver, Akshatra Singh (19), who was found present at the scene, did not possess a driving licence, police said.
According to police, the SUV was coming from the Gurudwara side when it collided with the motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, before hitting a taxi which was parked on the side of the road.
The crime team was called to inspect the spot, police said, adding that Singh was arrested. Dhaneshra’s body was shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. All three vehicles were seized and further action is underway, officers added.
In another case, Model Town police registered an FIR after a hit-and-run accident was reported near Chhatrasal Stadium on Tuesday. Police said that Santosh Kumar Gupta (45), a resident of Malikpur village in Mukherjee Nagar, was found dead at the spot, while the injured victim, Mewa Ram (45), a rickshaw puller from Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh, was shifted to a nearby hospital.
Mewa Ram told police that he and Santosh were transporting vegetables from Azadpur Mandi to Malikpur in a rickshaw when an unknown vehicle hit them from behind and fled. A case under sections 281, 106(1) and 125(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered, and efforts are on to identify the offending vehicle, said police.
Meanwhile, in the early hours of February 2, a separate accident was reported at the Rajokri flyover towards Delhi under the jurisdiction of Vasant Kunj South police station. A car rammed into a truck that had been parked on the flyover following a tyre burst. Police said that three people were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where a 23-year-old woman was declared dead. Two others, including a pedestrian aged 47, are undergoing treatment.
Police later apprehended the car driver, Prakash Kumar (29), a resident of Darbhanga district in Bihar. FIRs have been registered in all cases, and investigations are underway, police said.
