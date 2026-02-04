Three killed in separate road accidents in two days in Delhi

In the early hours of February 2, a separate accident was reported at the Rajokri flyover towards Delhi under the jurisdiction of Vasant Kunj South police station. (Express Photo)

Three people were killed and several others injured in three separate road accidents reported across Delhi over the past two days, police said on Tuesday.

In the first incident, a PCR call reporting a fatal accident was received at Dwarka South police station at around 11:57 am on Tuesday, near the Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management. Police soon reached the spot to find an SUV, a taxi and a motorcycle wrecked on the road after a collision, officers said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the motorcycle rider, identified as Sahil Dhaneshra (23), a resident of Bagdola village, had died on the spot. The injured taxi driver, Ajit Singh, was rushed to IGI Hospital for treatment. The SUV driver, Akshatra Singh (19), who was found present at the scene, did not possess a driving licence, police said.