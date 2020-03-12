Three killed in Faridabad after bike collides with water tanker

According to police, the incident occurred between 9.30 pm and 10 pm on Wednesday night. (Representational image) According to police, the incident occurred between 9.30 pm and 10 pm on Wednesday night. (Representational image)

Three people were killed in Faridabad on Wednesday night after their bike collided with a water tank near the Sadar Ballabgarh police station. The three victims, who were in their 20s, were identified as Vipin, Naveen, and Rahul, all of who were residents of Faridabad.

According to police, the incident occurred between 9.30 pm and 10 pm on Wednesday night. “We received information at our police station around 10 pm that a speeding bike collided with a stationary tanker around 100 metres away from our police station, leading to the death of three boys who were riding on it,” said Inspector Narender, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sadar Ballabgarh police station.

“An FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint submitted by relatives of the deceased, against the owner of the tanker, who left his vehicle standing there. The tanker has been seized. The postmortem of the three deceased will be conducted today and their bodies handed over to their families,” he said.

Officials said that the investigation so far has indicated that the tanker had been placed at the spot to provide water to labourers who were constructing a boundary wall around a green belt in the area.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd