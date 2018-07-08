Follow Us:
Sunday, July 08, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
  • Three killed by noxious gas at Ghaziabad town’s sewage treatment plant

Three killed by noxious gas at Ghaziabad town’s sewage treatment plant

STP Pump Operator Mahesh Kasana of Baghpat entered a 40-feet-deep tank in the Dabur Talab Colony to clean it but did not come out. Another Operator Roshan Lal of Saharanpur descended into the tank but he too perished.

By: IANS | Ghaziabad | Published: July 8, 2018 9:26:23 pm
delhi, noida, sewage plant, sewage plant accident, india news, delhi news, noida news Loni police later called a National Disaster Relief Force from Noida that brought out the bodies. (File)
Related News

Three persons were choked to death on Sunday at a sewage treatment plant (STP) in Loni town of Ghaziabad district, police said. STP Pump Operator Mahesh Kasana of Baghpat entered a 40-feet-deep tank in the Dabur Talab Colony to clean it but did not come out. Another Operator Roshan Lal of Saharanpur descended into the tank but he too perished. An unidentified third person also met the same fate.

Loni police later called a National Disaster Relief Force from Noida that brought out the bodies. District Magistrate Ritu Maheswari ordered an inquiry and announced a compensation of Rs 30,000 each to the kin of deceased. Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam officials have since filed a police complaint against contractor Rakesh Chauhan.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement