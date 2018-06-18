Three killed after two gangs open fire in North Delhi’s Burari area

At least eight persons were injured in the firing. They were rushed to hospital where three of them were declared ‘brought dead’. At least eight persons were injured in the firing. They were rushed to hospital where three of them were declared ‘brought dead’.

Three persons were killed in an alleged gang war between two groups in North Delhi’s Burari area Monday morning.

The incident took place at 10.30 am in Burari’s Sant Nagar. The attackers allegedly fired from a car. “While their targets were coming out of a gym, they opened fire. In retaliation, the targets returned fired in which two bystanders were injured,” said a police officer.

According to the police, it is suspected to be an outcome of gang rivalry between alleged gangsters Jitender Gogi and Sunil Tillu. In the past two years, at least 12 people have been killed in attacks between the two sides.

Delhi Police Special Cell as well as the crime branch are investigating the case.

