Three Kashmir students held for sedition file bail plea in Allahabad High Court

The three Kashmiri students of an Agra engineering college, who were arrested on charges of sedition for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans following Pakistan’s victory in a T20 World Cup match in October, have approached the Allahabad High Court with a bail plea. Arsheed Yusuf, Inayat Altaf Sheikh and Showkat Ahmed Ganai were arrested on October 28.

“There are multiple grounds on the basis of which the students deserve bail. We have also appealed that the jurisdiction of the case be shifted to Mathura as well. We hope the court will consider the given grounds,” said the counsel of the three students.

In the bail petition filed on Monday, the three have argued that they were denied the fundamental rights after the lawyers in Agra refused to represent them.

“In view of the resolution passed by the Agra Bar Association, none of the advocates are ready to handle the case of accused persons and provide them any type of assistance. The apex court and high court, in their legal pronouncements, saved the personal liberty of such accused persons and held that no one can be deprived of its legal assistance,” said the petition.