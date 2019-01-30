Three journalists, policeman arrested for alleged corruption in Noida

A police station in-charge and three journalists were arrested for alleged corruption by Noida Police in early hours of Wednesday morning. The police recovered eight lakh rupees in cash, an allegedly stolen Mercedes and a pistol from the possession of the accused.

“We conducted an operation in which Sector 20 Police Station in-charge Manoj Pant and three other journalists- Udit Goyal, Sushil Pandit and Raman Thakur, were arrested. Additional SHO Jaiveer Singh, of the same police station has been suspended. They were allegedly extorting money from a call centre owner in exchange of removing his name from an FIR that was filed against him in November, 2018. We will ascertain more details of the extortion racket upon questioning”, said Vaibhav Krishna, Senior Superintendent of Police.

The operation lasted for many hours in the night until the police recovered the bribe money from a room in Sector 20 Police station. The recovered Mercedes-Benz, found in the possession of a journalist, prima-facie appears to be stolen, police said, adding that they are investigating if the .32 pistol, belonging to another journalist, is licensed.

The police claimed that the extortion was taking was place with Sector 20 police station as the base of operations. The police is also looking at details of calls exchanged between the call-centre owner and the four accused.