Three journalists assaulted in Northeast Delhi while reporting

Around 3.30 pm, the three were evacuated when more personnel joined the two policemen who were already there, DCP (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said.

On Tuesday afternoon, three journalists with The Caravan magazine were allegedly assaulted and threatened by a mob in Northeast Delhi’s Subhash Mohalla, where they had gone to report. Independent journalist Prabhjit Singh, the magazine’s assistant photo editor Shahid Tantray and a woman reporter were eventually evacuated by police personnel and taken to Bhajanpura police station.

“They had gone to report on a story and people in the area got annoyed. Police safely evacuated the three. We got reports they were manhandled but nobody has suffered any major injuries. We will do an inquiry before filing an FIR… We do not have any information regarding why they went there,” DCP (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said.

Tantray told The Indian Express that they were shooting a video story when two men approached them and asked why they were making videos. “We told him we had received a call from someone that saffron flags were hoisted near a mosque. He asked us to tell him who made the call, and we refused. He threatened to kill me and the person who made the call. This man called more people and we were stuck there from 2 pm to 3.30 pm, with at least 100 people around us. The man asked us to show our press cards… When he saw my name, he used expletives,” he alleged.

Singh said the “mob tried to snatch Tantray’s camera and beat him”. Tantray said the people asked him to delete photos and videos of the lane. “I was slapped and kicked,” he said.

Around 3.30 pm, the three were evacuated when more personnel joined the two policemen who were already there, he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.