Three injured in scuffle over business rivalry in Gurgaon club

Three men suffered injuries after an alleged scuffle with bouncers at a club over alleged business rivalry in Gurgaon on Sunday morning, said police.

According to police, the incident took place around 5.30 am at Big Shot Club on MG road. Police identified the injured as Pankaj Sachdeva, a partner at Zorro club of sector 29, his friend Ashwini Sharma and Naveen.

In the FIR, Pankaj Sachdeva said that he had gone to the club to party with his friend. “After the closing time, as we paid the bill, the accused attacked us without any reason. After coming outside, I contacted my personal security officer Naveen, who was also attacked with sharp weapons. The accused assaulted us and escaped,” he said in the FIR.

Sachdeva later told the media, “I do not know if we were attacked due to some old enmity…as we cleared the bill, all the bouncers started thrashing us. They chased us out and over 40 people thrashed us with sticks on the road. We managed to escape and got ourselves admitted at a private hospital. These (accused) keep visiting our club. Maybe it is because our business does better than them.”

In another complaint lodged with police, Sachdeva alleged that one of the accused, a customer at their club, went to the club on MG road as part of a conspiracy.

Police said one of the injured suffered a fracture in spine, while the other two had injuries on the arms and body.

Devender Kumar, manager of Big Shot Club, told the media, “The partners of a club had come here for dinner. On at least 3-4 occasions recently, they have been visiting and approaching the club staff with the intention of poaching them. They sat for an hour and approached a female staffer and offered her a job. When she informed us, we asked them to clear the bill and leave. About 20 minutes later, a man informed us that they had gathered outside. There was a scuffle in which one of our men suffered injuries and was hospitalised.”

Advertisement

A police officer said, “One accused has been named in the FIR. No arrests have been made so far.”