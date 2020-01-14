Three injured as five gatecrash Lohri party in Gurgaon, open fire at guests

The sound of the gunshots attracted the attention of invitees there, following which the man pumped another bullet into the right shoulder of Vats’ brother. (Representational image) The sound of the gunshots attracted the attention of invitees there, following which the man pumped another bullet into the right shoulder of Vats’ brother. (Representational image)

Three people were injured after five men gatecrashed a Lohri celebration in Gurgaon’s Sector 40 Monday night and opened fire on the crowd upon being confronted.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 11 pm, when Ajay Vats and his family, were hosting a party, attended by “80-85 friends and neighbours”.

In a complaint, Vats stated that the accused arrived in a white Scorpio car and entered the “tent” set up for the party, where they asked the photographer to take a picture of them. It was at this point that Vats spotted them and, not recognising them as one of his acquaintances, asked the photographer if he knew the men. Upon receiving a negative answer, Vats went up to one of the men and confronted them at the “drinks table”, he said.

“I asked him ‘what is your name’ and ‘who has called you here’… when that man pushed me, my brother, who was standing there, caught him. On seeing their friend caught, one of his four companions pulled out a pistol from his pocket and shot my brother with the intention of killing him,” Vats alleged, adding that his brother was shot in his right arm.

The sound of the gunshots attracted the attention of invitees there, following which the man pumped another bullet into the right shoulder of Vats’ brother. When others in the party tried to nab him, the accused allegedly opened fire blindly, injuring two others in the legs before fleeing the spot.

According to the complainant, the five-men gang drove towards another Lohri function organised in the area. Finding the way blocked, they made a U-turn and rammed into a reversing car, in which the complainant was taking his brother to the hospital. Following this, they accused sped away.

“An FIR has been registered regarding the matter under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. The accused are yet to be identified and arrested. Their vehicle also did not have a number plate. We are conducting investigations and hope to nab them soon,” said Inspector Pawan Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sector 40 police station.

Of the three injured, one has been discharged from the hospital while the remaining two are undergoing treatment. “Doctors have told us that both are out of danger,” said the SHO.

