Three injured after car rams into auto on Sohna-Gurgaon highway

Three people were injured after a car allegedly hit an autorickshaw at a flyover near the toll on Sohna-Gurgaon road on Monday, said police.

According to police, the incident took place around 12.45 pm when at least six people were going from Sohna towards Gurgaon in an autorickshaw.

In the police complaint, one of the injured, Palak, a second-year pharmacy student, said she and her three friends were heading to Gurgaon bus stand in an autorickshaw.

“As the auto crossed Ghamroj-Bhondsi toll and got onto the flyover, my friends told me that a speeding car was coming from behind. It hit our vehicle soon after. Upon collision, the auto overturned and everyone, including 2-3 unknown passengers, fell to the ground. Abandoning the vehicle, the car driver fled from the spot. The auto was damaged and I suffered a fracture in the leg,” she said in the police complaint.

According to police, two others, Dablu Kumar and Roshan Lal, were rushed to a civil hospital. Their condition is stable, they said, adding that other occupants of the auto sustained minor bruises.

Police said they received information about the collision from emergency response system, following which a team from Bhondsi police station rushed to the spot.

An FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage) at Bhondsi police station on Wednesday, said police.