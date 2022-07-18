Three in four Covid shots given in Delhi now are precaution doses

The number of Covid-19 shots being administered in the capital has remained the same, even though nationally there was a significant increase in the numbers since Friday when the government made precaution doses free of cost for all adults. Currently, nearly three-fourths of the Covid shots being given in Delhi are precaution doses.

The Delhi government made booster doses free for all adults in the national capital from the third week of April, after which the number of third doses administered weekly crossed the numbers of the other two doses for the first time in the second week of May and the gap has since grown wider.

For instance, in the current week ending on July 22, over 44,400 precaution doses have so far been administered compared to just over 9,900 second doses and over 4,600 first Covid shots. The week before that (July 9-15), 1.37 lakh precaution doses were administered compared to 36,600 second doses and 15,012 first doses.

During July 2-8, as many as 1.16 lakh precaution doses were administered, over 28,500 second doses and more than 10,800 first doses, according to data from the government’s CoWIN portal. This means that over the last three weeks, 74% of the total doses administered in the capital were precaution doses. A door-to-door campaign has been underway since June to increase vaccine coverage.

The officials say that coverage of the first and second Covid shots has achieved saturation point in almost all districts of Delhi. “Vaccination – first and second dose – coverage is quite high in adults across all districts which is why the numbers have come down. In fact, over 100% first doses have been given in most districts because people from neighbouring states also received their shots here. We are now working towards organising more school-based camps to improve coverage in children. And towards improving coverage of the third dose across age groups, but especially among those aged between 18 and 59,” said a health official.

Another senior official from one of Delhi’s districts, said, “The coverage of the third dose is not very high, especially among younger adults, because no one asks for a certificate of the third dose, so there is no motivation to get it.”

India on Sunday noon crossed the milestone of administering 200 crore vaccine doses across the country. So far, Delhi has administered 3.54 crore vaccine doses, of which 1.81 crore are first doses, 1.53 crore are second doses and 19.35 lakh are third doses.