Three held in Gurgaon for gangraping,blackmailing 20-year-old college student

The Gurgaon police have arrested three men on charges of gangraping a 20-year-old woman over a period of six months in an apartment in the city.

The woman,who studies in a city college,alleged that they filmed the acts and then threatened her that they would upload the videos online if she raised objections or informed anyone about the incident.

Her brother,who works in Rajasthan,had come home last week. She told him about the continued abuse and,at his insistence,reached the police station on Thursday to file a complaint,police said.

In her complaint to police,the woman said she knew the four men and that they had been raping her repeatedly since December 2011.

The main accused has been identified as Manish who works with a private hospital in the city,police said. The other two arrested have been identified as Vivek and Praveen.

The fourth accused,Rohit, is still on the run,police said.

We have sent the woman for a medical examination to confirm rape. Three of the accused have been arrested and they have confessed to the crime. We are further questioning them to know more about the case. We have formed teams to nab Rohit, DCP (East) Maheshwar Dayal said.

According to police,Manish had promised to get the woman a job in a leading hospital in Gurgaon. He then took her to a flat near Subhash Chowk and raped her,police said. Vivek,who was present there at the time video-taped the entire act and used it to blackmail her and rape her again,police said.

A month ago,Vivek called her near Basai where two of his friends,Praveen and Rohit,also raped her,police said.

A case has been registered under Section 376(g) (gangrape) of the IPC and further investigations are underway.

