Three held in Delhi for robbing passengers on moving bus at knifepoint

The Delhi Police arrested three men for allegedly robbing several passengers on a moving bus at knifepoint, officers said Sunday. The incident took place near Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital on a rapid transit vehicle (RTV).

The police identified the arrested accused as Pradeep, 28, Sugam, 23, and Abhishek, 23. According to officers, the trio – carrying knives and daggers – boarded the bus at Kalyanpuri and threatened the driver and passengers. They snatched phones, wallets and other belongings from all the passengers while the driver was asked to continue on the same route.

“Within 5-10 minutes, they had snatched all the phones and jewellery from the passengers. They threatened the driver and later got down at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital,” said a senior police officer.

Amrutha Guguloth, DCP (East), said they received a call about the incident around 7 pm and sent police personnel to the spot. The team saw a group of passengers standing outside the bus. They told the police about the robbery and a case was registered. “We formed teams to look at CCTV footage from the route and identify the culprits. Based on technical surveillance and local inquiry, we were able to identify the suspects and apprehend them. Most of the robbed articles have also been recovered,” the DCP said.

“They had planned the robbery and decided to rob passengers in a private bus with no conductors or security staff. They boarded the bus in the evening and when they found they were near a residential area, they threatened everyone at knifepoint. Their associates, who are also involved in the crime, are still on the run. We are conducting raids to arrest them,” said an officer.