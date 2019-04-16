Three held in Delhi for duping people with fake Army jobs

Three persons were arrested for allegedly duping over 100 people by offering them jobs in the Army. Police said two of the three arrested men were themselves victims of a fake job racket. They then started duping people by wearing Army uniforms and conducting fake medical tests in a Bhubaneshwar hotel, and later issuing fake admit cards.

Police identified the accused as Balkishan from Haryana, and Kallepali Srinivasa Rao and Kottapali Venkata Rao from Andhra Pradesh. They were caught by a Crime Branch team while going to deliver a fake admit card in Mahipalpur. Eleven fake admit cards and three phones were also seized.

The incident came to light after a man claimed he gave them over Rs 1 lakh for a job. Police claimed Balkishan was the brains behind the racket and would provide fake hospital and Army stamps. He would also pose as a senior medical officer and conduct fitness tests. “He would wear a stethoscope and conduct tests… He signed the fake admit cards,” said Additional CP (crime) Rajiv Ranjan.

Ranjan claimed Balkishan used to take coaching classes before he was recruited to look for candidates for a fake job racket, operated by a man, B K Singh.

“When the candidates started asking for money, he fled. Later, he came in contact with Srinivasa Rao and they started the racket,” he said.

Police said Balkishan’s uncle is in the Army. When his uncle was not around, he wore his uniform and took photos of himself, which were later given to candidates to impress them, police said.

Srinivasa Rao is pursuing LLB from Andhra Pradesh University. He also tried to apply to the Army and was duped by Singh. Venkata Rao was Srinivasa Rao’s teacher. “Srinivasa Rao convinced his former teacher to get into the racket,” Ranjan said.