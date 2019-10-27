Three held for spate of thefts in Delhi’s Green Park, RK Puram

Three men were arrested Friday for allegedly burgling homes in posh colonies of South West Delhi in broad daylight. A jeweller to whom the accused allegedly sold the stolen goods was arrested as well.

Police said the accused, Malkiat Singh (49), Mahinder (45) and Santosh Kumar (39), would conduct a recce of areas such as Green Park Extension, RK Puram and Kishangarh DDA flats before allegedly breaking into homes.

“We have recovered seven gold bangles, four gold chains, 12 pairs of gold earrings, four diamond pendants, gold and silver coins, silver glasses, gold necklaces and Rs 5,700 from the accused,” said DCP (South West) Devender Arya. Police said a pistol too was recovered from them.

Police said the accused was allegedly behind a burglary in Green Park Extension Wednesday. According to police, the accused allegedly rang the doorbell of the house five times and broke into the house when no one opened the door.

“Mahinder had lived in Green Park Extension in 2014 and was familiar with the area… the accused would conduct a recce to see movement of guards, location of CCTVs, and homes that were unoccupied during the day… they burgled homes at night too,” said a police officer.

Police said the three had been active in South West Delhi for over three months and have FIRs lodged against them across the city. “They would sell their loot to a jeweller, Pradeep (29), in Sambhal, UP. The jeweller would melt the gold and make new jewellery,” said police.

DCP Arya said footage from at least 25 CCTVs in Green Park and Green Park Extension were analysed to identify the accused.