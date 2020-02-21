Three held for Rs 60 crore property fraud in Gurgaon

According to police, the accused have been identified as Faridabad resident Vibha. (Representative Image) According to police, the accused have been identified as Faridabad resident Vibha. (Representative Image)

Three people have been arrested by Gurgaon Police for property fraud of Rs 50-60 crore, with officials saying the accused would prepare false documents related to plots owned by others, transfer those to people they knew, and then sell them to unsuspecting buyers.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Faridabad resident Vibha; Rajendra, a resident of Gurgaon; and Delhi resident Lucky Uppal.

“The three were arrested following investigation into a case registered at Sushant Lok police station on January 23, where the complainant had stated that somebody had prepared false documents, impersonated him, and sold his plot,” said PRO of Gurgaon Police Subhash Boken.

Police said Vibha and Rajendra are property dealers and would allegedly conduct recces to find plots and houses whose owners did not visit often. They would prepare false documents after taking details of the owner from the society, said police. Uppal would prepare the false seal on the documents, and transfer the property to either themselves or someone they knew. They would then sell the properties to unsuspecting buyers, said police.

“The accused also revealed that they have a gang involved in this kind of fraud in Delhi… amounting to Rs 50 to 60 crore,” said the PRO, adding that Rs 10 lakh, false allotment papers, and fake stamps have been seized.

“The woman was produced in court and sent to prison, while the others have been remanded in police custody,” he said.

