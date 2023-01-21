Three held for robbing currency exchange agent by throwing chilli powder in Gurgaon

Gurgaon, January 20: Police arrested three men for allegedly robbing a currency exchange agent of Rs 8 lakh after throwing chilli powder in his eyes on the pretext of changing foreign currency.

Police said that on January 17, a currency exchange agent in Gurgaon filed a police complaint stating that he got a call from a person who wanted to exchange 2,500 US Dollars. In the complaint, he said that he put the cash (over Rs 8 lakh) in a bag and set up a meeting near a liquor store in sector 39 for the exchange.

Police said when he reached the said location, the accused asked him to sit in his car. “Three aides of the accused were also seated in the car. As I sat in the car, the accused thrashed me and threw chilli powder in my eyes. They snatched my bag and later dropped me near a park in sector 29,” he alleged in the police complaint. Police said a case of robbery was registered and a probe was initiated. The crime branch of Gurgaon police arrested three accused Anil (23), Ramjiyavan (20), and Jugnu (23) on Thursday.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police, said, “Probe has found that one of the accused, Ramjiyavan, worked at a guest house, where foreign nationals used to exchange currencies from brokers. He sourced the contact of a broker from the guest house and hatched a plan to rob the broker along with his associates.”

Police said one more accused in the case is on the run.