Delhi: Three held for raping woman

Three men were arrested Sunday for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman at their rented house on May 3. DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh said the woman was allegedly lured to the house on the pretext of being offered a job as a house help. “An acquaintance asked her to meet one of the accused at a Metro station on Friday,” the DCP said.

The woman alleged that when she reached the house, the other two accused were already present. She alleged that she was made to drink something and fell unconscious. “The men dropped her at the Metro station after allegedly raping her. She then called police,” said Singh.

A case under IPC sections 376D (gangrape), 323 (causing hurt) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) has been registered.

Singh said, “The woman couldn’t recollect the address but described the building. Multiple teams were formed to inspect each street in the area to find the house that matched the description. Around four-five houses were identified, and the men were arrested Sunday.”