Three held for posing as Microsoft men, duping schools in Delhi of lakhs

Police have arrested three men for allegedly impersonating tech giant Microsoft representatives and extorting “thousands or lakhs” of rupees from schools in the capital.

Advertising

The men, identified as Abhinav Jain, Ishan Garg and Deepak, used to visit schools posing as the company’s authorised education providers. They would tell authorities that they had the licence to sell company software, police said.

The complainant, Neeraj Kumar, a representative of the company, shared details about the accused. Police said they were alerted on the whereabouts of the men.

They were arrested Wednesday from North West Delhi’s Rohini by the Special Investigation Unit.

Advertising

“During questioning, the accused admitted to the crime. They said they forged letters of the company and sent the same to various schools,” said DCP (crime branch) G Ram Gopal Naik.

According to police, while Jain had done a distance learning course in BCom, Garg had done a BA through correspondence as well as a diploma in hardware and networking.