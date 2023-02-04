Three held for pilfering smartphones from cargo consignments headed to Delhi airport

The Delhi Police has arrested three people for allegedly pilfering high-end mobile phones from consignments on their way to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport’s cargo, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Ravi Kumar Singh said several e-FIRs were lodged at IGI Airport Police Station in January and February on a complaint from Jaswant Singh of Chabbra Export House. Singh alleged that 17 mobile phones were stolen from their consignments that were to be exported to Dubai. “The phones were stolen by pilfering the consignments when they were on their way from their warehouse situated in Rangpuri to the cargo area of IGI Airport,” the DCP said.

A police team was formed and the location of the phones was traced to Bareilly. The phones were in the possession of one Sher Singh, who on interrogation revealed that he had bought the 17 phones at throwaway prices from Arun Kumar and Pawan Kumar, the police said. Sher Singh further said that both Arun and Pawan used to purchase smartphones from drivers of a cargo company and identified them as Satender and Manish, the police added.

After Satender and Manish were interrogated, they allegedly revealed that they were custodians of the consignment being taken to the IGI Airport cargo area and worked with Anand cargo company. According to the police, they used to pilfer mobiles from the consignments and give them to Arun and Pawan to sell.

Arun and Pawan are currently absconding and Sher Singh, Satender and Manish were arrested this week, the police said.