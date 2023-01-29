Three held for murdering 25-year-old man, dumping body in Ganga canal

Ghaziabad Police arrested three men Saturday in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old man, who was reported missing since January 22.

ACP (Masoori) Nimish Dashrath Patil said the accused were allegedly trying to escape via Meerut when police caught them. He also said the body of the deceased, identified as Krishna Kumar, was recovered from the Ganga canal at the instance of the accused.

The accused were identified as Sumit Kumar (22), Monu (24) and Punit Kumar (19), who hail from Didauli village in Ghaziabad, the same as the victim.

“On January 22, Sumit and his friends made Krishna drink during the night. They then allegedly strangled him with a red cloth and attacked him with a sharp weapon. When they were convinced he was dead, they wrapped his body in plastic and threw it into the Ganga canal,” said an officer.

“We had received information that a man named Krishna Kumar was missing since January 22. In this regard, a case was registered at Muradnagar police station on January 24. On January 26, the family filed a complaint of murder. We formed a team comprising NDRF, private divers and flood control personnel. After the accused showed us where they dumped the body in the Ganga canal, we recovered the body,” said ACP Patil.

Police said that three years ago, Sumit’s father and Krishna got into a fight in which the former was injured. “Sumit and Krishna had several arguments regarding this matter. Sumit had threatened to take (revenge)…,” said police.

Police have recovered a motorcycle and weapons allegedly used in the incident. A case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) has been registered at Muradnagar police station against the accused.