Three held for kidnapping, robbing users of dating app at gunpoint

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Noida police on Monday arrested three men for allegedly luring people, kidnapping and robbing them using Grindr — a social networking app for people belonging to the LGBTQ community. Officers said victims were allegedly forced to make online transactions at gunpoint.
According to the police, the accused — identified as Shivam Jha (20), Sagar Thakur (18), and Kamal (26) — were nabbed from Noida’s Sector 76.
Officers said that the accused ran a “carefully coordinated racket”. “They would first contact potential victims on Grindr. Victims were then invited to meet at a pre-decided location,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner (Noida) Manisha Singh.
Singh added that once the victims arrived at the locations, the suspects would threaten them and rob them.
Shivam is the mastermind of the gang, Singh said, adding that around seven cases had been registered against him — under IPC sections 392 (robbery) and 307 (attempt to murder) and under the Arms Act — at various police stations in Gautam Buddha Nagar.
She said that the accused used to intimidate the victims, and coerce them into making online financial transfers.
The modus operandi, police said, was to exploit the victims who were often reluctant to report the incidents fearing “exposure” and “social stigma”.
“Rs 30,000 in cash, four mobile phones, a car which did not bear a number plate, a chain, and two fake number plates were recovered from the possession of the accused,” an officer said.
Police said all of the accused were living together in a village in Hoshiarpur in Noida’s Sector 51.
An FIR has been registered at the Sector 113 police station for cheating and possessing stolen property under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as well as Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.
“The accused have been taken into custody and further investigation is underway,” Singh said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram