Three held for kidnapping, robbing users of dating app at gunpoint

Noida police arrested three men on Monday for allegedly kidnapping and robbing LGBTQ individuals at gunpoint after luring them via the social networking app Grindr. (File Representational Photo)

The Noida police on Monday arrested three men for allegedly luring people, kidnapping and robbing them using Grindr — a social networking app for people belonging to the LGBTQ community. Officers said victims were allegedly forced to make online transactions at gunpoint.

According to the police, the accused — identified as Shivam Jha (20), Sagar Thakur (18), and Kamal (26) — were nabbed from Noida’s Sector 76.

Officers said that the accused ran a “carefully coordinated racket”. “They would first contact potential victims on Grindr. Victims were then invited to meet at a pre-decided location,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner (Noida) Manisha Singh.

Singh added that once the victims arrived at the locations, the suspects would threaten them and rob them.