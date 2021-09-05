Three held for conning youth of 10 lakh for a spot in state cricket team, Gurgaon Police probing wider nexus

(Written by Pavneet Chadha)

Gurgaon Police Saturday arrested three persons for allegedly conning an aspiring cricketer of Rs 10 lakh by promising him a spot in state- and national-level cricket teams and tournaments.

Police said prima facie the probe suggests that the accused, who run a sports management company on Sohna road, have allegedly duped several gullible persons of lakhs by boasting of links with cricket officials at the state level.

The accused – Ashutosh Bora, Chitra Bora, and Nitin Jha – were arrested from a hotel on MG Road after a raid on Saturday. Several mobile phones, laptops, Rs 4 lakh in cash, and 58 gm ganja was recovered from their possession, said police. The accused have a criminal history and were booked in April for offering a person a spot in a cricket team in Mumbai, said police.

Investigation was conducted by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW)-2 after an aspiring cricketer, Anshul Raj, a resident of New Palam Vihar, had filed a complaint on August 24 at Sector 50 police station, alleging that the accused persons had cheated him of Rs 10 lakh after promising his selection in a state cricket team.

Police had registered an FIR against five people on charges of fraud, cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy in the matter.

According to the FIR, Raj had stated that the accused boasted of links with several big names in cricket and state associations and sold him dreams of playing for the national cricket team “if he played his cards right”.

“The accused gave me a forged letter from Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA), informing me that I had been selected to represent the senior state under-23 team for Col C K Nayudu Trophy as a guest player. The letter had signatures of officials and HPCA stamp, which had all been forged. They told me my selection was conditional upon paying Rs 10 lakh,” alleged the complainant.

The complainant further stated that he hailed from a poor family, but they borrowed money from friends and relatives to pay the sum in installments in order to “fulfill his dream”.

“I was taken to Himachal Pradesh for a match and told that I was a stand-by player. They gave me a kit and dress and put me up in a hotel for several days. But when I was not informed regarding any match, the accused offered excuses stating that some local players had objected to my selection as I was from another state and an anti-corruption committee was probing my case,” the complainant had said in the FIR, adding that he later found out that he had been conned and no such letter had been sent by HPCA.

A police officer privy to the investigation said, “The three accused had been staying in the hotel for many months. It is suspected that they have conned several aspiring cricketers with the lure of selection in national- and state-level teams through ‘connections’, in the garb of running a sports and event management business. The accused shared stories of hobnobbing with key officials in cricket administration and promised selections by fixing deals.”

Police said Ashutosh Bora and Nitin Jha were produced before a duty magistrate on Saturday night and sent to police remand for two days, while Chitra Bora was sent to judicial custody.

Inspector Bijender Kumar, in-charge, EOW-2, said, “Some accomplices of the accused are absconding. We are questioning the accused to ascertain if any officials from cricket administration or coaches were in touch with the accused. The accused also have a prior FIR lodged against them in Mumbai. We are verifying all the facts of the case.”

A separate case under the NDPS Act was registered at DLF phase 1 police station, said police.