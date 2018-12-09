Three held after shootout with police in Dwarka

Three alleged gangsters were arrested after a brief encounter with a police team in Dwarka’s Najafgarh area, police said. A 9-mm pistol made in Turkey, two country-made pistols and 25 live catridges were recovered from the men, identified as Nakul Sangwan, Tarun and Rohit Gehlawal, police said, adding that they opened fire at the team but were eventually overpowered.

The three allegedly worked for jailed gangster Kapil Sangwan, and planned to kill their rival gangsters. They had heard Kapil might be targeted during a court appearance, police said. “Nakul sourced weapons from two known gang members after he got suspicious that gangsters from the rival Manjeet Mahal gang would try to kill Kapil during a court appearance,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse.

“Tarun is a Class X dropout who was earlier arrested in an NDPS case in Punjab and was later picked up by Haryana police… The third accused, Rohit, is Kapil Sangwan’s cousin”, police said.