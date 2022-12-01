scorecardresearch
Three girls get trapped inside lift, Ghaziabad residents’ association members booked

The video footage showed the distressed children, all aged around 8 years, attempting to force open the doors of the elevator of a residential complex in Crossings Republik area after they got stuck inside for 25 minutes.

The video footage shows the distressed children, all aged around 8 years, attempting to force open the doors of the lift. (Photo: Twitter/Videograb)

Two members of a Ghaziabad housing society’s Apartment Owner Association (AOA) were booked Wednesday after three girls got stuck inside an elevator of the residential complex for around 25 minutes, police said. The incident happened on Tuesday in the Assotech Nest society in Crossings Republik township.

The video footage showed the distressed children, all aged around 8 years, attempting to force open the doors of the lift, police said.

An FIR filed by the father of one of the children alleged that the lift faced frequent problems and that multiple complaints raised by the residents had been ignored. “Yesterday, my daughter and two other girls of her age got stuck in the lift for about 20-25 minutes. When I reached there, she was very nervous. All three children were in a bad condition and crying. In such a situation, an accident might happen with the elderly or with children due to panic,” the complainant stated.

The father of the girl alleged that Rs 25 lakh was being spent on lift maintenance. But the repair works had been done improperly due to collusion between the AOA and the lift maintenance company, he said.

A case has been filed under IPC sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 336 (act endangering life/safety of others) at the Crossings Republik police station.

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 12:50:38 pm
