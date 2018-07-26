Three girls ‘starved to death’ confirms autopsy report, govt orders inquiry

The neighborhood in which three sisters were found dead in New Delhi (PTI Photo) The neighborhood in which three sisters were found dead in New Delhi (PTI Photo)

Following the death of three girls in east Delhi’s Mandawali, the post-mortem report has indicated that they died due to starvation and were also suffering from malnutrition, police said Wednesday. There were no injury marks on the bodies, said a police officer, adding that they sought the help of a medical board from GTB hospital to conduct a second autopsy. Three doctors from GTB hospital had conducted the second post-mortem following which the bodies were handed over to the mother of the girls for their final rites.

Police are now waiting for the final report in the matter. “The second post-mortem was conducted as we wanted to make sure that the exact cause of death was ascertained, and there was no confusion in the matter,” said the officer.

As per the post-mortem conducted at LBS Hospital, the children died 12-18 hours before they were brought to the hospital.

According to police, teams have been asked to inspect the house, where the girls were found dead, again. Further, an FSL team from Rohini was also called in to conduct a forensic examination of the house. “We are also waiting for the forensic report. The teams have collected various articles, including medicines, from the house,” said the officer.

The three girls — Shikha (8), Mansi (4) and Parul (2) — died allegedly due to starvation after their parents were forced to vacate their house and move to a friend’s house in Mandawali.

Over the past week, the mother of the girls, Veena, told police that they had been vomiting and complaining of stomach ache. They had reportedly starved for over three days, said the officer.

The Delhi government has ordered a magisterial enquiry into the matter. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the family had come to Mandawali two days ago and were staying with another family in the area.

“The father had gone for work before the incident and has not returned since. The mother is mentally unstable,” he said in a tweet. Sisodia will visit the house, where the incident happened, on Thursday.

The father of the children, Mangal, used to drive a rickshaw for a living. However, the family lost their primary source of income after Mangal was allegedly drugged and his rickshaw stolen.

“He used to drive the rickshaw of his landlord, Mukul Mehra, and had requested for a few days to pay the rent. However, he was unable to pay the money and was asked to vacate the house,” the officer added.

The couple could not make ends meet and tried to collect money to buy food, said the officer. On Tuesday morning, a desperate Mangal went out to look for a job, while his three daughters fainted one after the other in the afternoon.

The girls were taken to LBS hospital where the doctors declared them dead on arrival.

