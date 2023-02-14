Three from IT company held for ’embezzling’ Rs 20 crore from Delhi Jal Board funds

The Anti-Corruption Branch in Delhi has arrested three persons for allegedly embezzling Rs 20 crore from Delhi Jal Board funds. Officials said the accused run an IT company, which was awarded the contract for setting up automotive bill payment collection machines at different DJB offices.

On Monday, ACB Delhi officials said that the DJB contract for the machines had ended in 2019 but the accused kept collecting the money till 2020. The accused were identified as the director of the company, Raju Nair (56), the CFO Gopi Kumar Kedia (52), and senior official Dr Abhilash Vasukuttan Pillai. Nair has an Indian passport and is a resident of Moscow, Russia.

Madhur Verma, Joint Commissioner of Police (ACB), said, “The enquiry conducted by the Vigilance Department of DJB revealed embezzlement of DJB funds amounting to Rs 20 crore by private persons in connivance with Corporation Bank and DJB officials.”

“The company would collect the amount from various kiosks in Delhi and take it to their Connaught Place office. They would take some of the amount from the cash collected and deposit the rest in a bank which would later be transferred to DJB via online or RTGS,” he added.

ACB officials also found out that the DJB or other parties involved in the contract didn’t do regular checks with the e-payment company. The accused transferred the embezzled funds to their sister companies.

“ They also made payments like rent and salary of employees from this account. Last year, the DJB found there was a pending amount on part of the vendor…They also had not paid transaction commissions to the vendor for years. The amount was pending yet the vendor was doing their work. This raised suspicion and an enquiry was conducted” said an official. The ACB was then informed of the Rs 20 crore loss to the organisation.