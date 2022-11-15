Three encounters in Noida within six hours; 4, including Ghaziabad history-sheeter, arrested

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police have arrested four men, including a Ghaziabad history-sheeter, after shootouts in Noida with the police in the space of six hours from Monday night to the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The first encounter was with the Sector 39 police in Noida’s Sector 98. Rajneesh Kumar, ACP-1 (Noida), said, “At around 9.30 pm, there was an encounter between a miscreant, identified as Shahrukh, 26, and the Sector 39 police. He was wounded in the leg. He is a robber who was previously jailed in many cases in Ghaziabad and Noida and wanted for a robbery case in the Sector 20 police station.”

The ACP added, “He has been involved in over three dozen cases, and is one of Ghaziabad’s top ten wanted criminals.

He has been sent to hospital, and further action will be taken.” Two stolen mobiles, a motorcycle and a .315 bore pistol were recovered, said the police.

In another encounter in the Jarcha jurisdiction, the police intercepted a fleeing vehicle. ADCP (Greater Noida) Dinesh Kumar Singh said, “According to the Jarcha station house officer, checking was going on at a junction.

Information was given by the police that a Haryana-registered Swift car had not stopped earlier and escaped quickly.

Efforts were made to surround the area. When they tried to stop the vehicle, there was a firing. One accused, who identified himself as Golu, was injured. The second one identified himself as Pawan. On November 8, they rented the vehicle from Vijaynagar in Ghaziabad and threw out the driver in the Jarcha area. They were going to sell the vehicle. Their previous criminal history is being checked.”

The third encounter happened with the Phase-1 police near a nullah in the Sector 15A area. It ended with the arrest and wounding of one Usman, 27. ACP-2 (Greater Noida) Yogendra Singh said, “Around 12.15 am, a Sector 8 resident, Mohammad, was robbed of his mobile by a man on a white scooter. Barrier checking was going on at night and the accused did not stop at the first checkpoint. Efforts were made to stop him at a nearby roundabout and police were behind him. He fell off his vehicle in the 15A area. He fired at the police and was injured in the leg in the returning fire.”

He added, “He is a resident of Delhi’s Trilokpuri, where he is involved in at least six cases. His criminal history is being checked.”