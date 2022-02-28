Three staffers of CNG gas station in Gurgaon stabbed to death

Three staffers of a CNG gas station in Gurgaon were stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in the early hours of Monday. Police said prima facie the motive did not appear to be robbery as the cash at the gas station and the victims’ phones were not stolen.

According to the police, the incident took place around 2.45 am at the CNG gas station on NH-48 in sector 31 when three staffers, identified as Bhupender Kumar, Pushpendra and Naresh, were on night shift duty. The police said unidentified assailants attacked the victims and stabbed them before escaping.

All three deceased hail from Uttar Pradesh. One of them was the manager of the pump, while the other two worked as operator and pump attendant.

Virender Vij, DCP (east), said several police teams rushed to the spot after they received information about the murder. “As per the preliminary probe, robbery does not seem to be the motive as cash – over Rs 10 lakh kept in the safe – is intact. We are working on all the angles and examining CCTVs in the area. The injuries have been inflicted with a sharp-edged weapon. An FIR has been registered,” the DCP said.

Officers said one of the victims ran to a petrol pump nearby before succumbing to his injuries. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they added.

Bhupender’s brother Dharmender said he was sleeping in his room when he got a phone call from an acquaintance who asked him to rush to the gas station in Sector 31.

“I immediately tried calling on his phone, but he did not answer. When I reached here, I saw that he was lying dead. He had stab injuries on his arm. He had been working at the gas station for over four years,” Dharmender said.