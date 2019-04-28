Toggle Menu
Three Delhi Jal Board officials held for ‘Rs 50 lakh fraud’https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/three-delhi-jal-board-officials-held-for-rs-50-lakh-fraud-5698584/

Three Delhi Jal Board officials held for ‘Rs 50 lakh fraud’

ACB chief Arvind Deep said the three officials were produced before a Delhi court and sent to three-day police remand.

delhi jal board, djb officers arrested, djb officers fraud, delhi news
The enquiry was launched after the vigilance wing received a tip-off. They started checking bills and if the goods had been delivered. (File)

The Delhi government’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) Saturday arrested three officials of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for allegedly releasing a payment of around Rs 50 lakh to three private firms, despite them failing to deliver equipment.

ACB identified the arrested men as executive engineer Attar Singh Kaushal and junior engineer Parvesh Kumar, working with the electrical and mechanical department, and Vikas Kumar, an assistant accounts officer. “Raids are being conducted to arrest contractors and another engineer of the electrical and mechanical department,” said an officer.

ACB chief Arvind Deep said the three officials were produced before a Delhi court and sent to three-day police remand. “In January, we registered an FIR under sections 7 and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and under relevant IPC sections, after receiving a complaint from the DJB’s vigilance wing,” he said.

The ACB had received a complaint filed by the head of the vigilance wing, alleging that three officials posted with the Shalimar Bagh and Bharat Nagar offices allegedly tried to release payment for goods which had not been supplied to the department concerned. The DJB CEO gave approval to the vigilance team to approach the ACB. The enquiry was launched after the vigilance wing received a tip-off. They started checking bills and if the goods had been delivered.

It was found some bogus bills had been processed for payment without receipt of material, despite non-execution of work. “The probe also found that the department’s team did not check if the goods had been delivered. The tender for the project was allegedly allotted in a biased manner,” an ACB officer said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Air India snag throws life out of gear at Delhi airport
2 Karnataka: Chorus grows louder for appointment of standalone primary education minister
3 Sri Lanka blasts: Mysuru Muslim leader appeals to stand outside Church to offer solidarity with Christians