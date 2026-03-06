Three dead in two separate incidents of fire in Delhi

“The fire was doused by 3:20 am, and six people were rescued. A case has been registered under BNS sections 287 and 106,” a police officer said.

Two persons were charred to death after a fire broke out at a plastic toy godown in Central Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar on Holi, police said. In a separate incident, a teenage girl died in a fire at a JJ cluster in Northwest Delhi’s Rohini, they said.

Delhi Fire Services received a call around 4:38 pm on Wednesday regarding a fire at a tin shed in Sadar Bazaar that was being used as a godown, officials said. The shed was on the top floor of a building near Bara Tooti Chowk, they said.

“Plastic toys caught fire at the four-floor building, which had a temporary structure on the terrace area,” a DFS official said.