Three dead in two separate incidents of fire in Delhi

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Two persons were charred to death after a fire broke out at a plastic toy godown in Central Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar on Holi, police said. In a separate incident, a teenage girl died in a fire at a JJ cluster in Northwest Delhi’s Rohini, they said.
Delhi Fire Services received a call around 4:38 pm on Wednesday regarding a fire at a tin shed in Sadar Bazaar that was being used as a godown, officials said. The shed was on the top floor of a building near Bara Tooti Chowk, they said.
“Plastic toys caught fire at the four-floor building, which had a temporary structure on the terrace area,” a DFS official said.
Nearly 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and DFS officials rescued six from the shed. Two completely charred bodies were also recovered. The deceased were later identified as Durkheli Sharma and Rampravesh Ray — both from Bihar.
“The fire was doused by 3:20 am, and six people were rescued. A case has been registered under BNS sections 287 and 106,” a police officer said.
Meanwhile the fire in Rohini’s Rithala broke out in the wee hours of Thursday, spreading to around 100 jhuggis in a span of two hours, officials said. The fire started in the congested neighbourhood, officials said, spreading to a nearby godown of paper rolls and cardboards.
Around 18 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said. Though cooling operations had started by 6 am, it was only around 8 am that the body of Rozina Khatun (17) was recovered.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram