Three dead after mini-bus rams tanker on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Written by Ananya Tiwari

Three people, including a 13-year-old boy, were killed after the mini-bus they were travelling in rammed into a water tanker on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway Friday night. Two victims were part of a 12-member family and the third was their driver. They were headed towards Nainital for an impromptu holiday.

“The incident took place around 12 pm. The driver of the water tanker Santosh Yadav (34) has been arrested,” said DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh.

A police officer said “slow-moving vehicles are not allowed on the Expressway”

“The tanker driver said that he was driving slowly as the clutch was faulty,” said Singh. The victims were identified as Arshit Jain (13), his uncle Mukesh Jain (39) and the driver Nishan Singh (34).

“They made a last-minute plan to escape the heat,” said Anil Jain, a relative.

Arshit’s grandfather Chandiram Jain (65), however, stayed back home. “My daughter-in-law called around 11.30 pm, saying they met with an accident… she said there was blood everywhere…,” he said.

Anil said locals took the victims to LBS Hospital, from where they were referred to a private hospital. Arshit, Mukesh and Nishan were declared dead on arrival at Max Hospital, Patparganj.

Mukesh’s wife Poonam suffered serious injuries, said Chandiram. “She suffered hand and chest injuries and doctors are saying her condition is critical,” he said.

