Three dead, 10 injured as buses collide in Noida

Three passengers were killed and 10 others sustained injuries after two buses collided with each other near Noida’s Sector 157 at around 5 am Sunday, said the police.

The police have identified two of the deceased as Kamil and Kartikey Dwivedi and said they are awaiting the family of the third victim in order to reliably identify him.

They added one of the buses was travelling towards Delhi from Madhya Pradesh, while the other was going from Pratapgarh to Anand Vihar when the accident took place on the Noida-Pari Chowk road.

Among the injured, three were rushed to the nearby Yatharth Hospital and the rest were taken to the district hospital, officers said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP)-1 (Greater Noida) Mahendra Singh Dev visited the injured at the hospital. “Of the ten patients brought to the district hospital in Nithari, three were declared dead. Two others have been discharged after treatment,” he said.

Dev said the accident appears to have occurred when one of the buses tried to overtake the other, but added an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause.

When this reporter visited the hospital, Kamil’s brother Mohammad Yusuf said the 25-year-old was returning home to Delhi after a visit to their ancestral village and was on the Pratapgarh bus. Yusuf said, “We came to know about the accident about 5.30 am and I have been waiting here at the hospital since then. We are not sure exactly how he died. Kamil was unmarried and he was the oldest among seven brothers. He was a hard-working man and took on all the responsibilities of the household and helped our parents….he worked as an auto driver.”

Advertisement

Another passenger, Praveen Kumar, was lucky enough to escape with minor injuries on the same bus. He was travelling with his brother-in-law to visit relatives in Delhi. Kumar said, “I was awake at the time of the incident. Both drivers are to blame as they were trying to overtake. Thankfully, I was sitting in the back of the bus, otherwise, I could have lost my life. The driver was nowhere to be seen after the accident.”

Kumar added, “My brother-in-law Dharmender sustained a fracture during the accident. The doctors are applying plaster on his leg.”

Another traveller and Delhi resident Anand Singh was returning home after picking up his sister-in-law Beenu and her young daughter Aarohi from their native village in Pratapgarh. He recalled, “We were all dozing at the time of the accident… I have several cuts on my head and my ear. Beenu has also sustained a fracture to her foot. It was a double-decker bus and the floor separating the two decks also partially broke during the accident. We were seated at the front of the bus and we narrowly escaped losing our lives. Thankfully, Aarohi was not injured in the crash.”

Advertisement

Traffic has since returned to normal at the accident spot.