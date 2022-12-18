Three dead, 10 injured as buses collide in Noida

Three passengers died and ten others sustained injuries after two buses collided with each other near Noida’s Sector 157 at around 5 am Sunday, police said.

According to officers, one of the buses was travelling towards Delhi from Madhya Pradesh, while the other was going from Pratapgarh to Anand Vihar when they met with the accident on the Noida-Pari Chowk road.

Among the injured, three were rushed to Yatharth Hospital nearby and the rest were taken to the district hospital, officers said.

Traffic has since returned to normal at the accident spot.

Mahendra Singh Dev, ACP-1 (Greater Noida) visited the injured in hospital. “Of the ten patients brought to the district hospital in Nithari, three were declared dead. Two others have been discharged after treatment,” he said.

The ACP said the accident appears to have occurred when one of the buses tried to overtake the other, but added that investigation is underway to determine the exact cause.