Three days after first Covid-19 case, 16 test positive at Rohini Jail

At least 15 inmates and one staffer of the Rohini Jail tested positive for coronavirus. (Representational) At least 15 inmates and one staffer of the Rohini Jail tested positive for coronavirus. (Representational)

Three days after an inmate of Rohini Jail tested positive for Covid-19, at least 15 more inmates and one staffer of the jail tested positive for the virus today. After contact tracing, 24 people, including inmates and staffers, were tested for the virus.

DG Prisons Sandeep Goel said, “We had conducted Covid-19 testing for 19 inmates of Rohini Jail who shared the barracks with the first inmate… 15 out of these 19 inmates have tested positive. Five staff members were also tested and one (head warden) has tested positive.”

Goel said all 16 who have tested positive for the virus are asymptomatic. “The inmates who have tested positive have been separated from others. They have been kept in the isolation quarantine barrack. The head warden who tested positive is in home quarantine. A few other staffers too have been sent to home quarantine,” said Goel.

On Thursday, The Indian Express reported that a 28-year-old inmate of Rohini Jail, who underwent a surgery at DDU hospital on May 11, had tested positive for the virus. This was the first reported case of the virus across the three Delhi prisons — Rohini, Tihar and Mandoli. The inmate, who is an undertrial and accused of attempt to murder, robbery and causing hurt, was operated for perforation peritonitis. When his Covid-19 result came positive, he was shifted to LNJP hospital.

Goel said that so far no cases have been reported from Tihar Jail and Mandoli Jail, although a few inmates have been tested at both these jails. Three inmates at Tihar Jail were quarantined after one of them, a rape accused, was found to have been in contact with a person with Covid-19. Jail authorities said they had received information that the victim in the rape case has tested positive, after which the accused and his two cellmates were tested and quarantined. Their results came back negative.

In Mandoli Jail, an inmate was tested for the virus after jail authorities received information that he had been tested positive just days before he was jailed. “The information we received wasn’t correct. We got him tested again and that result was negative,” said Goel.

