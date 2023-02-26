Three construction workers, boy crushed to death by MCD truck in Delhi

Three migrant labourers, while working on a road in Central Delhi’s Anand Parbat, and a six-year-old child playing at the spot were crushed to death by an MCD truck after it turned turtle a little after midnight on Saturday, officers said.

The deceased were identified as Hari Om (28), his son Anuj (6), Ramesh (30), and his wife Sonam (25). Another man, Motilal (40), was left injured after both his legs got stuck below the overturned truck.

Police said they received a PCR call around 1.27 am regarding a truck overturning at Rohtak Road and crushing several persons under it. After a police team rushed to the spot, the truck was lifted with the help of a crane and the labourers stuck beneath it were pulled out. Officers said the victims were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed to injuries.

DCP (Central) Sanjay Sain said on enquiry, it emerged that the speeding truck “lost balance” on the curve to the main road where the labourers were paving cemented bricks on the road for the PWD.

The DCP said that the driver, Suman Kumar, has been arrested and a case under IPC sections 304A (causing death due to negligence) and 279 (rash driving) has been lodged.

A senior police officer said the particular road has several irregular turns and slopes which might have added to the speed of the truck due to which it lost control. “Further mechanical inspection of the truck will be undertaken,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, the MCD said that the truck was outsourced from a private firm and it is being ascertained if the vehicle was on official duty.

The victims hailed from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh. Fellow workers, family members and eyewitnesses had gathered at Anand Parbat police station Saturday afternoon, waiting for the bodies.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Prabhu Dayal, Hari Om’s father, said his son had joined the job a few weeks ago in order to earn enough for his family and make ends meet.

“He lived in the jhuggis nearby with his son, daughter and wife… my son and daughter-in-law used to work from 11 pm to 6 am while my grandson Anuj and granddaughter Akanksha used to play with other children at the construction site… Hari wanted to earn enough so he could send Anuj to a private school,” said Dayal.

He claimed that Hari had told his employer to adjust his shift timings to morning hours but the contractor did not agree to his request. “Before coming from our village, Hari knew that Delhi witnesses a lot of road accidents and hence was scared…”

Sonam’s sister-in-law Sunita (26), also a construction worker at the spot and one of the eyewitnesses to the incident, said: “It was around 1.15 am when a truck rashly approached the spot where we were working and overturned… all of us managed to rescue each other and flee but a few, including Sonam and Ramesh, came under the vehicle. We tried to rescue them, but it was difficult to pull them out.”

She added that the truck driver quickly fled the spot when he saw several persons trapped under the vehicle. “The couple’s children saw their parents stuck under the truck, bleeding, and nobody could help them… it was a horrific sight,” Sunita added. Sonam and Ramesh have three children, all below the age of 10.

Motilal, who sustained injuries on both his knees and chest, said: “We labourers hardly used to earn anywhere between Rs 500 a day and when incidents like these happen, it ends everything for us and we have to start from scratch… I got treated on both my legs and will not be able to walk properly for several weeks now… how will I sustain my livelihood?”