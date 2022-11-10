Three ‘cattle smugglers’ injured after being chased by gau rakshaks in Gurgaon, booked

Three suspected cattle smugglers suffered injuries after their pick-up truck overturned while being chased by gau rakshaks (cow protectors) in Gurgaon on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, said police. The police said they took into custody the three suspects and registered a first information report (FIR) against them.

According to the police, the incident took place around 2.30 am when members of a cow protection taskforce received information that some suspected cattle smugglers had picked up cattle from the Tigra area and were on their way to Nuh in a pick-up truck.

Sector 56 police station house officer Sanjeev Kumar said, “We received information that a pick-up truck had overturned on the golf course extension road and police teams reached the spot. One person was stuck underneath the pick-up vehicle and two others suffered injuries. They were rushed to a hospital. As per the preliminary probe, they had taken cattle from the Tigra area in a pick-up truck. When the complainant got the information, they followed them in a vehicle. During the chase, in an alleged attempt to escape, the pick-up truck overturned.”

“Three cows were in the pick-up truck. One cow was injured and has been sent to a cow shed for treatment. We are probing the allegations of cattle smuggling,” said SHO.

In a purported video of the incident, the accused was allegedly seen throwing a cow from their vehicle onto the road as they were being chased.

Mohit Yadav alias Monu, a member of the cow protection task force, Haryana government, said, “An input was received that a pick-up truck was taking cattle from Tigra, following which members of Gau Raksha Dal followed the accused in a vehicle. They sped away and started throwing cows on the road to escape. A Swift car suddenly came in front of their vehicle and due to speeding, their pick-up truck lost balance and overturned.”