Days after three boys were kidnapped from Rajasthan, bodies of two found in South Delhi

Days after three siblings were kidnapped by unknown persons from Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi, Delhi Police said the bodies of two of the boys were found in South Delhi’s Mehrauli area. The third boy, aged 6, has been sent to a children’s home in South Delhi until the probe in the case is completed, officers added.

According to the police, an FIR was lodged in the Bhiwadi area after a man alleged that unknown men kidnapped his three sons on Saturday. The boys were identified as Aman, 13, Vipin, 8, and Shiva, 6. Their father said the boys were last seen in the morning. As the investigation began, the family received a ransom call from the accused. Later, Rajasthan Police picked up the suspects who disclosed that they killed the boys and dumped their bodies in the forest area behind Qutub Minar Metro station.

Chandan Chowdhary, DCP (South) said, “A team of crime branch officials from Bhiwadi came to Mehrauli and started looking for the boys. Based on the information given by the accused, two bodies were recovered.” The deceased have been identified as Aman and Vipin.

“Further searches were conducted and a boy aged 5-6 was found near Ahinsa Sthal picket on Sunday morning. He was taken to the police station but didn’t say anything except his and his father’s names. We think he’s the missing boy (Shiva). We have sent him to the children’s home and a probe is being conducted,” the DCP added.