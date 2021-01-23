Delhi: Three baolis set to get a fresh lease of life

The Archaeological Survey of India has asked Delhi Jal Board to rejuvenate 12 water bodies, including Agrasen ki Baoli, Red Fort Baoli and Purana Qila Baoli.

A report containing details of the plan was submitted to the National Green Tribunal Wednesday by a monitoring committee headed by retired Delhi HC judge Justice SP Garg.

A no-objection certificate for rejuvenation of three water bodies under the ASI has already been issued to the DJB in September, the report stated.

“After much persuasion by the monitoring committee, it was agreed by the ASI that they will issue NOC to DJB for rejuvenation of water bodies as it (ASI) has no expertise of its own to rejuvenate them,” the report said.

In December, the ASI had sought a proposal on the plan from the DJB chief executive officer. On December 16, a list of 12 water bodies was sent to the Board and ASI asked for a detailed project report (DPR) on them, as per the report.

A DJB official said, “We have taken up three ASI water bodies — two at Tughlaqabad and one at Mehrauli — for rejuvenation at present. The ASI requested us to take up the others but we have not consented yet.” An ASI official confirmed three NOCs have been issued to the DJB.

Among the 12 water bodies in the list are Gandhak ki Baoli and Rajon ki Baoli in Mehrauli, two Baolis at the Tughlaqabad Fort, Hazrat Nizamuddin Baoli and Arab ki Sarai in Nizamuddin, Feroz Shah Kotla Baoli, Hindu Rao Baoli and a Baoli at Wazirabad Gumbad in RK Puram, as per the report.

The Monitoring Committee report said, “After receipt of DPR of remaining water bodies, ASI would issue NOC for their revival… (DJB informed) that work at one water body… is under execution. Proposal for the second water body has been received… is at tender stage. Proposal of the third water body is yet to be received…”