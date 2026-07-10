Three Asiatic lion cubs born at Delhi zoo, second successful litter for breeding pair in two years

A senior zoo official said a hands-off approach is used to care for the litter, relying on round-the-clock CCTV surveillance and stepping in only if a medical emergency arises.

Three-day-old Asiatic lion cubs curl up beside their mother in a quiet maternity enclosure at the National Zoological Park, away from public view, taking their first tentative steps into the world. Their birth at the zoo on Tuesday, July 7, marks the second successful litter for breeding pair Mahagauri and Maheshwar, who belong to the endangered Asiatic lion species. The births assume significance because, before Mahagauri’s first litter in 2025, the Delhi Zoo had not recorded the birth of an Asiatic lion cub in nearly 16 years, with the previous successful litter dating back to 2009.

In an official statement issued on Friday, the zoo announced that Mahagauri gave birth to three Asiatic lion cubs on July 7. According to the zoo, the lioness and her cubs are being housed in a secure maternity enclosure, where they are being provided a “calm and undisturbed environment” crucial during the early stages of development.