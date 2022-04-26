Three arrested by Noida Police for inter-state theft of two-wheelers

The Noida Police arrested three persons for alleged inter-state theft of two-wheelers. According to police, a gang of six stole vehicles across the NCR which were dismantled at a godown in Delhi’s Mayapuri while many of them were kept in Amroha from where the main accused ran operations.

The police have also recovered nearly two dozen stolen two-wheelers from the possession of the gang, said police. The officials have traced the owners of seven two-wheelers which were stolen from the Noida and Ghaziabad region.

“We received information from complaints filed in Sector 58 Police Station that two-wheelers were being stolen from the region. During the investigation, it was found that the gang was operating between Amroha and Delhi. The accused were dismantling the vehicles and selling the parts. We have leads on other gang members and more arrests will be made,” said Rajesh S, DCP, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

As per officials, the gang would steal vehicles and transport them to Amroha under the supervision of the main accused. When the number of vehicles exceeded 15, another accused was contacted who would facilitate the transport of stolen vehicles to Delhi.

The gang also had, in possession, at least 12 loader vehicles which were actively used to bring two-wheelers to Delhi, police said.

Police said the arrested accused have been identified as Mahesh Kumar, a native of Madhya Pradesh, and Sunil Marik and Raikant Jogi, both from Bihar. Mahesh ran the godown in Mayapuri where stolen vehicles were being brought for the last 5-6 years.