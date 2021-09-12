Three arrested in Ghaziabad for murder attempt

Three persons were arrested in Ghaziabad for allegedly attempting to kill a man after bringing him to a cinema hall with the help of female friends. According to the police, the accused Nawab, Yaseen and Uvaish, roped in their female friends to bring the victim Hashim to Wave Cinema in Kaushambi on Friday and fired at him. The victim is undergoing treatment after bullet injuries, said the police.

According to the police, the main accused Nawab had an altercation with Hashim a month ago in Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar over money transactions. The accused was beaten by Hashim and Nawab took a vow of revenge, said the police.

Nawab and his friends Yaseen and Uwaish allegedly decided to kill Hashim, the police said. The accused allegedly paid Rs 10,000 to their female friends who started texting Hashim. One of the women invited Hashim for a movie in Kaushambi’s multiplex and informed the accused.

On Friday evening, as Hashim arrived, one woman danced outside the premises to give a signal to the accused about his arrival, said the police. The woman went inside the hall and a few minutes later she came outside with the accused. The victim was trying to find his scooter keys in the rain when he was shot in the back by the accused, said the police.

The police are currently ascertaining the previous criminal case history of the accused.