Three arrested in Delhi for selling used surgical gloves

Police seized 848 kg of used gloves from their possession. (Representational Photo)

Three men have been arrested from New Delhi’s Dwarka area for allegedly selling used surgical gloves after procuring them from the scrap market and private hospitals and washing them at their factory.

Police recovered around 848 kg of used gloves from their possession. Investigation has revealed that they were selling these gloves after re-packaging them to make some quick money amid a high demand for such protective medical equipment owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The arrested men have been identified as Manish Kumar (30) and Arun Shriniwasan (37) and Dinesh Kumar Rajput (28).

“On May 25, police personnel from Dabri police station, during picket checking, received information that some people were running a factory where they were washing used gloves and selling them. After getting more information regarding the matter, a team led by SHO (Dabri) S S Sandhu conducted a raid,” a senior police official said.

“About one-and-a-half months ago, they set up their factory at two buildings in Dabri and Bindapur areas. There was a huge demand for surgical gloves when the second wave hit Delhi and they capitalised on that,” the officer said.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that they bought the used surgical gloves from hospitals and scrap markets. “After re-packaging them, they sold it to salons and local shops at rates cheaper than the market price,” the officer informed.

A case has been filed against the three under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. However, they have been released on bail, the police added.