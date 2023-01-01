Three arrested as Noida police bust ‘MBBS admission’ racket

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police arrested three people Friday for their alleged involvement in a scam targeting MBBS aspirants by promising to arrange admissions, officers said.

The accused were identified as Taskeer Ahmed Khan, Hrithik Singh and Vaishali Pal. Another accused, who allegedly planned the entire operation, is currently absconding, the police added.

According to investigators, the accused set up a call centre in Noida’s Sector 63 to cheat aspirants. The modus operandi of the accused was to obtain the data of MBBS aspirants, contact them over the internet, messages or calls, and offer to arrange admission at a price of Rs 15 to 30 lakh per student. Police estimate that dozens of medical aspirants may have been cheated of crores of rupees.

As per the FIR filed at the Sector 63 police station, the complainant was offered a counselling service at the accused’s ‘office’ for his daughter. When they arrived, they were told that an admission could be arranged at a university in Chandigarh for a fee of Rs 25 lakh of which Rs 8 lakh must be paid in advance. The advance amount was later reduced to Rs 3 lakh and the complainant transferred the amount.

Later, the complainant was told that they could meet at the college on December 20 to hand over the remaining amount and take the invitation letter. When calls were made to the three accused a day before the meeting, all the numbers were found to be switched off, officers said. On being unable to reach the accused on December 20, the complainant went to Chandigarh and realised that the office in Sector 63 was vacant.

The FIR was soon filed at the Sector 63 police station under IPC sections 420 (cheating) 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).