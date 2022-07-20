scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Three Amity University students arrested by Noida Police after scuffle; four injured

An FIR under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous injuries), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered against the accused.

By: Express News Service | Noida |
July 20, 2022 2:01:38 pm
Police said that further investigation into the reason for the scuffle and the motives of the accused is underway. (Representational image)

The Noida police have arrested three students of Amity University after a fight broke out between two groups Tuesday, said officials Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Mukul, Vinay Sehrawat, and Devansh, according to the officials.

“A scuffle broke out between two groups of students when one of the groups beat up the other with sticks on the road outside Gate No. 2 of Amity University. The injured have been identified as Ashish, Bhola Kumar Gupta, Parichit Tyagi, and Nischay Poriyal,” said Vikash Kumar Jain, Station House Officer, Noida Sector 126 police station.

“The fight took place at around 2 pm on Tuesday, and a medical examination of the injured students was conducted and they are doing fine,” said Jain, adding that the accused and injured men are students of Amity University.

An FIR under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous injuries), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused, said the police.

They added that further investigation into the reason for the scuffle and the motives of the accused is underway.

