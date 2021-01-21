Threatening video: Police intend to question Ragini Tiwari, she says not in city till April

Days after booking Ragini Tiwari alias Janki Behen — a self-proclaimed Hindutva leader — after a video went viral where she openly threatened to end the ongoing farmers’ protest with violence similar to the riots in Northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad in February, investigation has revealed she uploaded the video when she was in Bihar. Police now plan to summon her for questioning.

Police said that after registering an FIR under IPC Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) against her at Jafrabad police station, a team was sent to her house in East Delhi, but she was not present there.

“After meeting her neighbours, police found that she was in Bihar. Police also called her about her whereabouts. With the help of the district cyber team, police found her location when the video was uploaded. The investigation officer will summon her in the coming days to question her,” a senior police officer said.

When contacted, Tiwari told The Indian Express that she will “come to Delhi in April”. “I am in Bihar and I am going to stay here till April because my father-in-law isn’t well. I have got a call from the police, but I have not received any notice since I am not in Delhi. They might question me. I am a criminal — especially for the media. So, the police will do their investigation in the matter.”

An FIR was registered based on a police personnel’s complaint. In his complaint, he alleged he found the video of Tiwari on social media where she was provoking people and threatening violence, similar to the riots in Northeast Delhi. The video had gone viral on December 12 and was flagged to DCP (Northeast) on social media. In a tweet from his personal handle on December 13, the DCP had said, “SHO/ Jafrabad has been directed to take necessary action.”

Last year, the Delhi Home Department had shared with the Delhi Police a video clip purportedly showing Tiwari, who delivered incendiary speeches on Facebook live in the run-up to the riots, indulging in stone pelting with rioters in front of policemen at Maujpur on February 23.