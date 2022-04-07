Threatened by Kejriwal, BJP planning to make Anurag Thakur Himachal CM face: Manish Sisodia

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit out against the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh Thursday for what it said was a failure to serve the people of the hill state and said the party was planning to present Union minister Anurag Thakur as its chief ministerial face in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said at a press conference in Delhi that the Bharatiya Janata Party is planning to bring in a new face because the current Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has been a failure.

“Reliable inside sources tell us that the BJP is so threatened by Kejriwal ji’s popularity in Himachal, that they have now decided to change the face of the government that has been in power in the state for the last four and a half years. Mukhyamantri Jai Ram Thakur ji ek behadh naakaam mukhyamantri saabit hue hain aur unhone janta ke liye wahan kuch nahi kiya,” (CM Jai Ram Thakur has proven to be a very unsuccessful CM who has done nothing for the public),” said Sisodia.

“… To hide the failure of four and a half years, the BJP wants to remove Jai Ram Thakur and appoint Anurag Thakur as the CM candidate,” he added.

Thakur is the son of former two-term Himachal Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal.

“The Kejriwal model of governance is now becoming a ray of hope for people all across the country, and as this model of governance is giving hope to the citizens, there is great fear building up inside the Bhartiya Janta Party,” said Sisodia.

Citing the success of the Kejriwal model of governance in Delhi and Punjab, he said “Wherever there are elections coming up, there is the sentiment of giving AAP a chance, just as the people of Delhi and Punjab gave AAP a chance. Recently, Kejriwal ji went for a rally to Gujarat and got a great response from the public there as well.”

On Wednesday, Arvind Kejriwal began his “Mission Himachal” with a roadshow in Mandi.

“Main BJP ko yeh kehna chahta hu ki aap chaahein yeh chehre badal lo, saadhe chaar saal aapne jo Himachal ki janta ko dhoka diya hai, jo saadhe chaar saal aapne Himachal ki janta ki ummeedon ko toda hai, aapne unke liye kuch nahi kiya, aapko unki yaad nahi aayi. Ab aapko janta yaad nahi karne wali hai. Ab janta ke beech Kejriwal ji pohoch chuke hain (I want to tell the BJP that even if you change faces now, after the four and a half years that you deceived the public, crushed their hopes and didn’t serve them, they will not remember you now. Now, Mr Kejriwal has reached them),” said Sisodia.