Threat messages against Virat Kohli’s family, DCW asks Delhi Police to act

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has sent a legal notice to the Delhi Police asking them to take action against obscene messages targeted towards Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli’s family.

Officials at the DCW said they have taken suo motu cognizance of media reports published about such messages, which also targeted Kohli’s nine-month-old daughter.

The DCW has sent the notice to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber).

The notice states that such messages were circulated online after India lost the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan.

Swati Maliwal, the DCW Chairperson, said, “It is learnt that he (Kohli) is being also attacked since he spoke against the incessant trolling of his teammate Md Shami, who was targeted for his religion by online trolls… This is a very serious matter and attracts immediate action.”

The Commission asked Delhi Police to register an FIR and submit a copy of the same, and to identify the persons who published and circulated such messages.

Maliwal has asked for a detailed action taken report by November 6.

A senior police officer from the Cyber Cell said: “We have received the notice issued by DCW but Delhi Police has already taken cognizance of the matter. We are analysing the tweets and the handlers concerned. We are enquiring into the matter but no case has been registered so far.”