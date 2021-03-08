Thousands of women expected to be at all 3 protest sites in Delhi today

At Singhu border too, women have planned to march from the end of the border till the stage in front, halting at stages in the middle to give speeches.

Tikri border saw a steady stream of tractors and cars ferrying women from Punjab and Haryana all through Sunday, a day before International Women’s Day. By Monday, thousands of women farmers are expected to be present at the three protest sites.

Jasveer Kaur (55), who reached the Tikri protest site with six other women in a Bolero from Bathinda, said: “This is our first time at the protests… We are looking forward to the women’s day programme. We have not come here to perform or speak on stage but to listen to other women speak. We think we have a lot to learn from those who have been at this protest for many days.”

Her companion, Karamjeet Kaur (50), said they left their hometown at 8.30 am and reached the border at 3 pm. “Women have been coming and going in turns. We got lucky that our turn came before women’s day,” she said. The group said they will return home after the celebration.

Protesters said while many women from Punjab have already reached, hundreds from Haryana will arrive by Monday morning. Many of the women The Indian Express spoke to own land along with their husbands and families. Some have 1-2 acres, others have more.

Among those helping organise the March 8 programme is Kavita Arya (27), from Patwan village in Haryana’s Bhiwani. She said: “There are 10-15 others volunteering along with me. The entire stage will be managed by women from 10 am to 4 pm on Monday. Women will speak about the farm laws and how they affect us.”

Arya said women will be given the stage to do whatever they like: “Many of them have songs prepared.”

At Singhu border too, women have planned to march from the end of the border till the stage in front, halting at stages in the middle to give speeches.